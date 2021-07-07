'The Hills' Stars Spencer Pratt and Jason Wahler's Feud May Divide the Crew

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Old habits die hard.

It’s no secret that Spencer Pratt has a history of bad-mouthing his cast members on the Hills franchise. With an ongoing beef with sister Stephanie Pratt, rumors about Lauren Conrad, and spats with Brody Jenner, Spencer always tends to find himself in the middle of drama. And these days, it appears that nothing has changed.