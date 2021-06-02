Are Heidi and Spencer Pratt Planning to Leave 'The Hills: New Beginnings'?

After over a year of lost time and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hills: New Beginnings is back with most of the cast, except for Stephanie Pratt and Mischa Barton. After watching the first three episodes, it appears that the reality stars were just as eager to reunite with one another as fans were to see how the past year has changed them all. What is also apparent is that this season is going to be full of even more drama than Season 1.

Two people who have seen their fair share of drama play out on television over the years have been Heidi and Spencer . So far viewers have seen Speidi (Yes, Heidi and Spencer’s nickname still lives on) partying pretty hard. At one point in Episode 2, Heidi got so intoxicated that she spilled her drink on Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, and while hanging with the guys, Spencer was pretty drunk himself. Brody even pulled his longtime friend aside and asked him if everything was alright.

Brody wanted to know if Spencer's reason for drinking so much was to escape any problems he was having at home. In Episode 3, Speidi was seen living their best lives with plenty of alcohol in San Diego, and before the episode ended, it appeared that drama was on the horizon between Heidi and Brody.

Lately, there’s been some speculation that Heidi and Spencer may not return for another season of The Hills: The Beginning. Say what?! Are Heidi and Spencer actually leaving the series?