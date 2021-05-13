Are Heidi and Spencer Pratt Expecting Baby No. 2? 'The Hills' Fans Think So

In 2019, MTV announced that, with the exception of Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, the cast of The Hills would finally reunite on the small screen.

Along with Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port, Spencer and Heidi Pratt also joined the cast for the series reboot and recent reports suggest that they may be expanding their family soon. So, is Heidi Pratt pregnant?

The premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings , gave us an in-depth look at what the reality stars have been up to since the show went off the air in 2009.

According to Heidi Pratt, she isn’t pregnant… yet!

On social media, Heidi previously expressed that although she and Spencer have been trying for baby number two, so far, they’ve been unsuccessful. Rumors of Heidi’s pregnancy surfaced online after Heidi was spotted in a bathing suit sporting what seemed to be a baby bump. Heidi later took to Instagram to address the speculations. “No I am not pregnant yet,” she tweeted. “Just a little overweight.”

In a previous interview with UsWeekly, Heidi and Spencer revealed that they have been trying to get pregnant for the last five months. "I think that everything happens for a reason, and I’ve just kept it in prayer that the right time will happen," she said. "It’s challenging because the first time we tried with Gunner, I got pregnant right away. Things change. It’s intense.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Although Heidi has been intent on giving her son, Gunner, a little brother or sister, Spencer expressed his concerns about having another baby in the midst of a global pandemic. “We were on such different pages. Heidi was willing to [get] pregnant during the pandemic. … And I was, like, hearing stories about dads having to wait outside of the building," Spencer shared. "They’d come in for, like, two minutes. Just the idea to me … I didn’t want to do that. It felt like a sci-fi movie."

Article continues below advertisement