Madison LeCroy and Jay Cutler Are 'Southern Charm' Fans' Dream Couple

Even if Jay and Madison aren't together, that doesn't mean Kristin isn’t with Austen. He revealed to Us Weekly that his relationship with Kristin involves a big group chat with other friends, but some fans think there's more going on between them. But while Austen has been open on social media about his friendship with Kristin, Madison doesn't think there's anything there.

She told Entertainment Tonight that his public friendship with Kristin and the inevitable will they / won't they of it all was just to bother her .

"I know that they are friends," Madison said. "I think he’s trying to get under my skin, which is fine. And, like, honestly? If he can pull her, go for it. Knock yourself out. I’d be shocked. I just think it was just trying to get [a rise], get a comment out of me — and he did."