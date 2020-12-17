What's Really Going on Between Austen Kroll and Kristin Cavallari?

Let's face it, Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll have been showcasing the highs and lows of their respective relationships on reality TV for years. Kristin has been a staple on the small screen for more than a decade-and-a-half after getting her start on MTV's Laguna Beach.

She initially let viewers into her dating life with Stephen Colletti before having a showmance with Brody Jenner on The Hills. As her marriage to Jay Cutler began to unravel on Very Cavallari, she announced her intention to end the program (and later, to end her marriage). She's since been linked to comedian Jeff Dye .

Austen, on the other hand, is currently sharing his on-and-off relationship with Madison LeCroy on Season 7 of Bravo's Southern Charm. Prior to their relationship, he dated Victoria Bolyard and his former co-star, Chelsea Meissner.

After revealing on Instagram that they were set to hang out in December of 2020, fans were shocked to see Kristin and Austen cozying up to one another in a video.

Are Austen Kroll and Kristin Cavallari dating? Both responded to the speculation.