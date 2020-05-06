Here's Everything You Need to Know About Stand-Up Legend, Jeff Dye

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Stand-Up Legend, Jeff DyeBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Whether you really loved The Wedding Year or if you simply tend to stay up-to-date with the world of comedy, chances are you're somewhat familiar with Jeff Dye. The stand-up icon, actor, host, and prank master is quite literally a comedic mastermind, and now more than ever, we could all use a good laugh.
Before he started touring as a comedian, Jeff Dye knew he was passionate about making people laugh.
Jeff was raised in Seattle, according to his bio, and apparently, knew he wanted to pursue comedy early on. After his high school graduation, the former "class clown" started performing at Giggles Comedy Club, and three years later, he came in third on NBC's Last Comic Standing. Jeff then had two of his own MTV shows called Money Strangers and Numbnuts, later landed his own Comedy Central Presents special, and eventually had his own NBC series, Better Late Than Never.
These days, when the novel coronavirus lockdown isn't happening, Jeff mostly spends his time touring across the country to perform his stand-up comedy. According to the schedule on his website, prior to the pandemic, he had planned to travel across Michigan, Hawaii, Iowa, and Massachusetts from May through October, which would have been seriously awesome. Hopefully, he'll easily be able to reschedule.
Is Jeff dating anyone?
You may remember back in 2018, when Jeff was dating two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion WWE superstar Becky Lynch. The two dated for a few years, but it seems as though she is now engaged to fellow WWE champion, Seth Rollins, according to The Spun. He also apparently dated model Sara Jean Underwood back in 2009, according to Who's Dated Who, but they broke things off within a year.
These days, Jeff appears to be single, but it seems like he's A-OK with it — based on his Instagram photos, it seems as though the comedian is seriously loving the single life alongside his adorable goldendoodle, Bub.
Jeff has his own podcast.
Since 2018, Jeff has hosted his own podcast, called Jeff Dye's Friendship Podcast. It's produced by reVolver, and in each episode, Jeff brings on a new friend, interviews them, and obviously, hilarity ensues. According to a press release, each episode is filled with banter, funny conversations, and various special guests, whether it's a fellow comedian, an athlete, or a cashier.
The podcast also features his trusty "sidekicks," who include stand-up comedian, Aaron Marsh, as well as his producer, Tony Reavis. While you may have a lot of podcasts on your plate right now, Jeff Dye's Friendship Podcast is uplifting and undeniably entertaining.
What is Jeff's net worth?
Between a variety of network TV shows, a podcast, and constant performances, it's safe to say Jeff's net worth is impressive. Back in 2016, Earn the Necklace estimated his net worth amounted to approximately $19 million, and it's most likely higher now, about three years, a full TV series, and several performances later.
Jeff is always pursuing new things, whether it's a new podcast topic, new tour dates, or even a new TV show. Needless to say, we'll be keeping our eye on him — he's always peaking our interest, no matter what he's up to.