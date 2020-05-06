Here's Everything You Need to Know About Stand-Up Legend, Jeff Dye

Jeff was raised in Seattle, according to his bio, and apparently, knew he wanted to pursue comedy early on. After his high school graduation, the former "class clown" started performing at Giggles Comedy Club, and three years later, he came in third on NBC's Last Comic Standing. Jeff then had two of his own MTV shows called Money Strangers and Numbnuts, later landed his own Comedy Central Presents special, and eventually had his own NBC series, Better Late Than Never.