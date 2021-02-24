Fans Are Still Divided Over Bill Burr's 2020 'SNL' Monologue

Comedian Bill Burr hosted SNL on Oct. 10, 2020, for the first time ever, and it went exactly as controversially as everyone expected. In a promo, the comedian stands with Kenan Thompson and says, “Hi, I’m Bill Burr and I’m hosting SNL this week and right now I’m doing the awkward promo. How does it feel, Kenan?” Kenan responds, “Pretty awkward," and the resulting moments were exactly that for many.

The episode was chock-full of Bill's unique brand of commentary on not only the debates but the overall political climate — notably due to the fact that the second presidential debate was officially canceled, due to Trump refusing to do it remotely, just ahead of the show airing. Nonetheless, its most divisive moment was in Bill's opening monologue, where fans found an issue in the comedian's phrasing of current racism and LGBTQ+ issues.

Source: Will Heath/NBC Bill Burr during the monologue on 'SNL' on October 10, 2020.

In the controversial monologue, Bill referred to the social justice movements surrounding the murder of George Floyd and said that white women "somehow hijacked the woke movement," insinuating that they victimized themselves to be on-trend. The comedian also said that June's Pride Month is "a little long, don't you think?" His divisive statements landed him in hot water with some fans online, who called him out in a variety of tweets such as this one.