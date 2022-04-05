Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Made out During a Photoshoot — What Does This Mean?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 5 2022, Published 9:45 a.m. ET
One The Hills alum is ready to put herself out there again.
As Kristin Cavallari revealed in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, April 3, 2022, she is ready to start a new relationship. During the session, Kristin shared a few details about her ideal man, whom she described as "someone who is comfortable in their own skin," "stable," and "has their own s--t going on." Does Tyler Cameron fit the bill?
Kristin Cavallari made headlines several times in April 2022. How did she end up in Tyler Cameron's arms?
Kristin took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she is now ready to pursue a new relationship, giving fans a run-down of her preferred character traits. She also emphasized that she doesn't have time for everyone.
"I need my rock," she said. "Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin who is stable and has their own s--t going on. I want a good, sweet guy," she said, via E! News. "I'm done with narcissist a--holes, thank you very much."
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler both seem to be on the dating market.
Kristin and Jay Cutler filed for divorce in April 2020 after 10 years together. They share three kids, 9-year-old Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt, who will celebrate his 8th birthday on May 7, 2022, and 6-year-old Saylor James.
Kristin and Jay have both been linked to other people since their split, but their respective search for "the one" likely continues. Some previously claimed that Kristin might have gotten caught up in a love triangle with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. "I haven't been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school," she responded to the claims, via E! News.
Meanwhile, Jay pursued a brief affair with "Thirty One" singer Jana Kramer in the fall of 2021. He described dating as a "whole different ballgame" in August 2021.
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron exchanged a steamy kiss during a photoshoot in April 2022.
Kristin and Tyler Cameron signed on as the models featuring in an ad campaign for Kristin's brand, Uncommon James. The shooting likely kicked off on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Joshua Tree, Calif.
Unfortunately for fans, however, the headline-worthy kiss took place in front of the cameras — with the whole creative team and the rustic-looking wheel barrels serving witness to the intimate encounter. At this stage, it's not entirely certain if Kristin and Tyler have a romantic connection or if the kiss was carefully planned for marketing purposes.
Fans have jumped on the news anyway.
"Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari dating would be a dream couple," tweeted @BRAVOpinions_.
"I really hope Kristin Cavallari isn’t dating Tyler Cameron," tweeted @ileezlee.
But Kristin isn't the only one to provide a detailed explanation of the kind of person she is looking for in a public-facing capacity.
"Someone that, one, is hungry and ambitious, but two, someone who's very family-oriented," Tyler described his dream woman during an appearance on Daily Pop. "That's big for me."
It so happens that Kristin was hosting the Daily Pop episode in question. Are Tyler and Kristin about to become an item? Only time will tell.