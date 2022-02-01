Who Is the "Kristin" Referenced on 'Summer House' Season 6? She's Also a Reality Star

Who Is the "Kristin" Referenced on 'Summer House' Season 6? She's Also a Reality StarBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 1 2022, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
The sixth season of Summer House is in full swing, and the Hamptons-based cast members are, as per usual, getting involved in some messy hook-ups, break-ups, and, in one instance, a high profile love triangle.
While Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm star Craig Conover went public with their relationship at the end of 2021 (the two previously appeared on Winter House together, but Craig was still in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer), viewers can now get a glimpse at what went down when they weren't exclusively dating.
On the third episode of Season 6, "Heartbreak in the Hamptons," Craig paid a visit to the Southampton home. He soon reconnected romantically with Paige, but he later had to face the rumors surrounding his alleged fling with a woman named "Kristin."
Though Craig and the Summer House castmates knew exactly who "Kristin" was, her last name was never mentioned in the episode. Who were the stars likely talking about?
Who is Kristin on 'Summer House'?
Though the first name Kristin was mentioned throughout the episode, the mystery woman's last name was notably blurred out from a screenshot of a headline that was featured on the show. Neither Craig nor any of the full-time Summer House stars ever said Kristin's full name in the episode. However, Paige did discuss how she "love[d]" Kristin, leading many to wonder whether Craig's alleged former hook-up is a public figure.
"There has been a rumor, for about a month now, that Kristin was either hooking up with Austen [Kroll] or Craig. I assumed it was Austen. Oh boy, was I wrong," Paige said during a confessional. "When you're not exclusive, each person is allowed to do whatever they want. Obviously, it hurts and, like, this is not like a normal girl that I am competing with. This is, I mean, I love her."
The Kristin referenced on the third episode of Summer House Season 6 is Kristin Cavallari. Did the former Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari star have a relationship with Craig?
Did Kristin Cavallari and Craig Conover ever date? A timeline of their friendship, and what we know about a potential relationship.
Following her split from husband Jay Cutler in the spring of 2020, the Uncommon James founder began publicly hanging out with Craig and his Southern Charm co-star, Austen Kroll.
While rumors circulated that Kristin was romantically involved with either Austen or Craig, she repeatedly denied having any sort of a relationship with either of the Bravo celebrities.
"Normally, I don't comment on this stuff. However, these rumors have been going on for about a year now," Kristin shared in July of 2021 about being "involved in a love triangle, which is not true."
However, on Summer House, Craig said something different about the alleged fling.
"I've hooked up with her before," Craig admitted to Paige during the episode, though he never indicated that he had a relationship or anything beyond a fling with the Kristin mentioned on the show.
Though Craig and Paige were not exclusively together, and they were free to see other people, the latter reality star was upset that she was involved in a love triangle she "didn't ask to be in."
While viewers now know that Craig and Paige were able to move beyond the unfortunate love triangle situation, it remains to be seen how exactly the two got there.
Summer House airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.