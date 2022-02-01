Who Is the "Kristin" Referenced on 'Summer House' Season 6? She's Also a Reality Star

The sixth season of Summer House is in full swing, and the Hamptons-based cast members are, as per usual, getting involved in some messy hook-ups, break-ups, and, in one instance, a high profile love triangle.

While Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm star Craig Conover went public with their relationship at the end of 2021 (the two previously appeared on Winter House together, but Craig was still in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer), viewers can now get a glimpse at what went down when they weren't exclusively dating.