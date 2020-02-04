We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Is Taken, Fellas

By

One of the stars of Bravo's Summer House, Paige DeSorbo has a new boyfriend and the news has tongues wagging in the Hamptons and beyond!

Summer House follows a group of nine hot friends as they share a house in Montauk during the weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Summer House is notorious for its drama-filled romances and over the course of last year's Season 3, Paige and housemate Carl Radke got pretty hot and heavy. The couple didn't quite make it to the end of the summer, and now Paige has moved on.

So, who is Paige's new man? We put on our investigative detective hats to find out more, so read on for details.