'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Is Taken, Fellas

'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Is Taken, FellasBy Pippa Raga
One of the stars of Bravo's Summer House, Paige DeSorbo has a new boyfriend and the news has tongues wagging in the Hamptons and beyond!
Summer House follows a group of nine hot friends as they share a house in Montauk during the weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Summer House is notorious for its drama-filled romances and over the course of last year's Season 3, Paige and housemate Carl Radke got pretty hot and heavy. The couple didn't quite make it to the end of the summer, and now Paige has moved on.
So, who is Paige's new man? We put on our investigative detective hats to find out more, so read on for details.
Who is Paige DeSorbo's new boyfriend?
At the end of last year's summer season, in the beginning of August, Paige posted a picture of herself with her new man on Instagram. "Feeling cute, might keep him," she captioned the adorable photo of the two enjoying a snuggle.
Fans were quick to notice that the man was decidedly not Carl, and one user even got straight to the point in the comments. "That's not Carl??" he asked.
It certainly is not. That's Paige's new boyfriend, Perry Rahbar, and the fashionista hasn't been shy about posting pics with her new man.
Just a month after her initial "announcement" (that's what we're calling the first photo), she shared another post with her fans of the new couple at Sauce Restaurant in the cool Lower East Side neighborhood of New York.
"Pizza King and Queen," she captioned the photo of the couple looking extremely cute enjoying their meal. By the looks of Perry's Instagram, he is just as smitten with Paige. Perry announced the couple's official dating status with a hot picture of them at KYU in Miami, which he coyly captioned, "Yea We Are."
Since they've become an item, Perry and Paige have been traveling to gorgeous locations like Italy and Spain, where they continue to post pictures of their extremely hot selves.
What does Perry do?
Perry is an ex-Bear Stearns and JP Morgan managing director who recently founded a data management company called dv01. But don't let the dry analytics and institutional investments put you off. Along with managing finances, Perry's also an investor in startups.
He is the co-founder and Chief Financial Strategist at Everyday Hospitality, which owns and operates Sauce Restaurant (which Paige is kind to promote), as well as Sauce Pizzeria, LES Pizza, and an Australian-inspired cafe called Coco and Cru.
Since Perry's not as active on the reality TV scene as his girlfriend, you can learn more about him and his professional journey on the podcast Bank On It, a show that interviews interesting entrepreneurs and fintech leaders. Perry features in episode 250, here.
Paige's ex Carl isn't "jealous at all."
Though Paige and Summer House co-star Carl spent a lot of last season making out in closets, they never actually advanced past that will-they-won't-they stage. By the end of the summer, whatever they had going had completely fizzled out.
And after Paige announced her relationship with Perry, fans were dying to know if Carl was seething on the inside. Spoiler: He isn't. "I"m not jealous at all," he told Page Six. "I'm honestly happy for her. She's awesome. Perry is actually really, really cool. I totally approve." As for Carl, he is single.
New episodes of Summer House air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
