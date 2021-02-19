So, What Happened to Jules From 'Summer House'? She's Not in Season 5

We're three episodes deep in Season 5 of Summer House , and it's clear that one cast member isn't coming back. And that certain someone is Jules Daoud. Is she gone for good, or is she coming back? Did she leave on her own accord, or was she fired? We did a little digging to find out what exactly is going on with Jules.

Was Jules fired from 'Summer House'?

There was never any kind of announcement about Jules' departure from Summer House, but she was already maybe alluding to leaving the show back in February 2020 in an interview. “Right now, I’m focusing on my social media marketing for businesses, but I have a couple smaller projects in the works that I can’t talk about just yet,” she said. It's also possible she left (or was asked to leave) because of drama between her, Luke Gulbranson, Carl Radke, and Hannah Berner.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

First: the drama between her and Luke. It was revealed in the Season 4 reunion that during a 4th of July party, Luke tried to set up Jules with his friend, but Jules wasn't interested. This, apparently, upset Luke — things even turned physical, which is pretty shocking.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

"It was very bizarre. I mean, I’ve really never dealt with a guy like Luke before. Just the way that he kind of assumed that I would hook up with his friends just for complimenting them, like, this is 2019. I was shocked that, like, that’s your behavior. It was just disappointing," Jules told AfterBuzzTV.

She also revealed that she and Luke haven't talked since the matchmaking drama went down. “I mean, I just would expect better from a 36-year-old. Like, if you still have these feelings that need to be sorted out then you should be the 36-year-old guy that you are and reach out to me and hash out those feelings. Don’t tell me to my face that we’re cool and, you know, we can agree to disagree and move past it when clearly he’s not ready to move past it," Jules shared.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Luke, Jules expressed her interest in his friend first. “I invited you and Paige [DeSorbo] over to my friend’s for a Fourth of July barbecue and have fun, correct,” Gulbranson said during the reunion, and added, “and you guys did have a good time. And that night you go, ‘Oh my God your friend is so hot. I want him to come to the Fourth of July party. I want him to sleep in my bed with me and be with me.’” Things got physical when Jules hit Luke in an Uber, later.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke isn't the only Summer House cast member that Jules has had issues with. During Season 4, Jules and Jordan Verroi briefly dated before Jordan basically grew uninterested in the relationship. Jules kicked Jordan out, and she also created drama by making people choose between them. Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke suggested they both leave the house. “I don’t want you in the house anymore,” Carl told Jules, adding, “That’s it. I don’t want Jordan here anymore.”

Jules felt like everyone had ganged up on her at that point. Hannah Berner, who's close with Jordan, tried to stay Switzerland, but people felt like she took Jordan's side instead of Jules'. Hannah later apologized to Jules during the Season 4 reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

These days, Jules is busy managing her social media company, The Liaison House, and has a candle company called Vibe Simply Candles. Maybe she's just better off.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram