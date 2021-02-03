Did 'Summer House's Kyle and Amanda Quietly Tie the Knot?

Did they or didn’t they? That’s the question every Summer House fan has for Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke. A lot has happened since the couple got engaged in the summer of 2018, but more than two years later, are Kyle and Amanda married ?

A new trailer for Summer House Season 5 teases that the couple quietly may have made it official over the summer, which has led viewers to wonder whether Amanda and Kyle really had a quarantine wedding.

Are Kyle and Amanda from 'Summer House' married yet?

Summer House couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have been engaged since Kyle popped the question during the Season 3 finale in 2018. But despite trying to make it official at the altar, they have run into a number of obstacles that have forced them to keep postponing the big day.

Back in 2019, Kyle and Amanda admitted that they were very behind on wedding planning and were having trouble securing a venue. Season 4 even showed that organizing the big day was a considerable source of stress for the two, with Kyle getting increasingly frustrated with Amanda’s laidback approach.

“I kind of learned firsthand that Amanda is a big procrastinator. That was a big lesson of 2019,” Kyle said, after explaining that, “It gets to me easily because we were so behind.” Kyle explained that although he had previously become overwhelmed by the stress of figuring out all the wedding details, he came to understand that wedding planning is just not that easy.

The couple persevered! In February 2020, they told The Daily Dish podcast that they had finally picked a venue in New York City and had set a date for September. But the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. Due to worldwide lockdowns, Kyle and Amanda were forced to postpone the wedding, and on the day that they were supposed to get married, the couple went on an intimate date, their first since the lockdown had started.

“Last night we were supposed to get married, but instead went on our first date in NYC since the lockdown,” Kyle said in his Instagram of the couple sitting outdoors at Crown Shy in New York. But despite everything, they still seem to be in love, and Kyle has emphasized that “crazy times in a crazy world makes me appreciate what we have more than ever. I love you @amandabatula.”

Fans can also breathe a sigh of relief because, while the pair do appear to have had a small TV wedding for their Summer House friends over the summer, they’re “still postponing our big celebration with immediate and extended family and friends and what not.”

When the pandemic showed no signs of slowing after the summer, Kyle told E! Online that he and Amanda thought about getting married in a small ceremony. “We certainly contemplated it man ... we'd been engaged for two years, it was kind of like, ‘What do you want to do?’” As of now, Kyle says that they have a date but “there's a lot of unknowns and our wedding was technically speaking postponed and by the time our new date comes around, it's kind of like, I don't know if enough has changed.”