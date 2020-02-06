We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Are 'Summer House's Kyle and Amanda Still Together? The Couple's Long Engagement, Explained

Bravo's Summer House couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have been together for about four years now and engaged for over a year and a half.

And while there's nothing wrong with long engagements, they definitely invite many questions from onlookers who wonder whether something's wrong in the relationship and whether the couple is still together. 

In any case, that's exactly what's happened with Kyle and Amanda. After getting engaged during Labor Day weekend in 2018, the couple still hasn't set a date for their wedding, which has fans wondering whether Kyle and Amanda are still together, or whether this is another Summer House romance that bit the dust.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kyle and Amanda's upcoming nuptials — or lack thereof.