'Summer House' Star Amanda Batula Has Opened up About Fertility Concerns

Longtime Summer House fans likely have mixed feelings about Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s marriage. Over the last few seasons, issues about infidelity have been a factor, with rumors getting more intense as the show continues. Despite the feelings viewers may have about Amanda and Kyle’s relationship, the 31-year-old is sticking by her man. In fact, since the pair have become one, Bravo viewers wonder if and when they will start a family.

Unfortunately, while children are a want for the couple, it may not happen due to reasons out of their control. In the March 6, 2023 episode, Amanda got candid about her fertility struggles. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Amanda Batula opened up to the ladies on ‘Summer House’ about her want for children and fertility struggles.

Let’s send positive energy Amanda’s way! In the March 6 episode, the ladies of Summer House decided to throw a tea party. As usual, they chatted about everything from their men to personal issues, with Amanda being vulnerable about her fertility concerns.

The ladies decided to play a game during their tea party, and the topic of pregnancy came up. Samantha Feher, the newest addition to the group, shared her belief that Amanda will likely have children first since she’s the only married woman on the show. Unfortunately, that was when Amanda shared her reality regarding fertility. She revealed that she and Kyle "want to have kids. It's just not in the cards right now."

She explained: "Some of you know, I went off birth control right after the wedding. I've been dying to go off birth control. And then in November was my last period."

Paige DeSorbo asked if Amanda is worried that she was not getting her menstrual period, and Ciara Miller asked if Amanda went to see an ob-gyn. "That's what the next move is," Amanda said. "I'm actually kind of nervous to go. It could just be something as an easy fix, but there's a little bit of an 'I don't want to know.'"

In a confessional, Amanda shared that she hadn't voiced her concerns to Kyle. “I don't love telling people things that might cause them fear or concern without having the answers, and I know I have to see a doctor, but maybe I'm not ready to know what's going on. So, we'll just see," she said.

Thankfully, the ladies rallied around Amanda with positivity, and Danielle Olivera even reassured the newlywed that she was more than “bringing a child into the world.”

This is not the first time Amanda Batula’s menstrual period was a cause for concern.

It pays to have a spouse that’s supportive in all aspects of your life; after all, you pledge to stand by each other’s side through sickness and in health. If we flash back to Season 2 of Winter House, Amanda shared her concern about not having a period in months and that it scared her.

“When she went off [birth control], she lost a bunch of weight, but her body didn’t go back to regulating,” Kyle told Us Weekly in February 2023. “It was kind of concerning. I think she kind of started to get in her head as one might when you start wondering like, ‘What are the ramifications here?’”

Although Kyle is supportive 100 percent when it comes to Amanda’s health and fertility concerns, he did share that he wanted to be respectful. “I don’t wanna say too much on her behalf because this is her own story,” he told the outlet.