Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Are Dating –– Here's Their Relationship Timeline

There’s a reason reality TV lovers are obsessed with Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship. Starring in Summer House and Southern Charm, respectively, led them to film a crossover reality show. Though they first met each other years prior, it wasn't until being stuck together for 17 straight days that really got to know each other –– and totally hit it off.

Now fans of the couple are keeping their fingers crossed that they'll be able to make it work for the long haul. Here’s the timeline of their relationship.