'Summer House' Star Andrea Denver Confirms He Has a Girlfriend — and It's Not Paige DeSorbo

While the single stars often caused the most drama on early seasons of Summer House, many of the current cast members are now looking to settle down. Original stars and longtime besties Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke began dating after filming concluded on Season 6, and Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke swapped vows in September of 2021.

One single castmate who captured viewers' hearts on Season 6 is Andrea Denver. After forging a connection with Paige DeSorbo on Winter House, Andrea hoped to continue their flirtationship on the warm-weather series.