'Summer House' Star Andrea Denver Confirms He Has a Girlfriend — and It's Not Paige DeSorbo

'Summer House' Star Andrea Denver Confirms He Has a Girlfriend — and It's Not Paige DeSorboBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 15 2022, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
While the single stars often caused the most drama on early seasons of Summer House, many of the current cast members are now looking to settle down. Original stars and longtime besties Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke began dating after filming concluded on Season 6, and Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke swapped vows in September of 2021.
One single castmate who captured viewers' hearts on Season 6 is Andrea Denver. After forging a connection with Paige DeSorbo on Winter House, Andrea hoped to continue their flirtationship on the warm-weather series.
While Paige did explore her bonds with both Andrea and Southern Charm star Craig Conover, she ultimately began a relationship with the latter Bravo personality.
Though some fans were worried that Andrea would be heartbroken, he has since revealed that he is off the market. Who is Andrea Denver's girlfriend? Read on to find out everything that he shared about the new love in his life.
'Summer House' star Andrea Denver confirmed he has a girlfriend — but he has yet to reveal who she is.
The Season 6 addition was certainly single when he first went to the Hamptons for the show, but things have changed since filming wrapped up in the summer of 2021.
During an interview with Page Six in February of 2022, the 30-year-old Bravo personality confirmed that he has a girlfriend.
"I can't spoil too much, but I’m dating someone, and I'm really happy," Andrea shared with the outlet.
The model went on to hint that his new romance is related to Season 6 of the Bravo series — but he wouldn't share if his girlfriend is a co-star, or if she is anyone who may have attended one of the classic Summer House parties. As of presstime, Andrea's only single female co-stars would be Mya Allen or Ciara Miller (who is close friends with Paige, and who is exploring a connection with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll on the show).
"And it's kind of related to my last summer. I can't really say much," Andrea added to Page Six. "But yeah, I'm happy — I got to say that."
The reality star shared that he is looking forward to settling down and having a family, which is something that he has discussed on the series before. He told the outlet that he can see a future with his current girlfriend.
"It would be really nice [with her], but I want to be realistic... but it would be great," Andrea concluded.
Andrea Denver is involved in a love triangle with Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover on 'Summer House' Season 6.
While the "Blank Space" music video star is currently taken, his situation was quite different during his debut season on the Bravo show.
When Andrea arrived to the Southampton residence, he continued to explore his bond with Paige, who he first met during the Summer House spin-off, Winter House.
However, once the summer arrived, the fashionista had also started a romance with her other Winter House co-star, Craig Conover (who was still dating Natalie Hegnauer when the cast filmed the series in the winter of 2021).
Craig and Paige are now an official couple, but the love triangle was in full swing during filming for Summer House Season 6.
While we now know how it ends — with Paige and Craig as a dating duo, and with Andrea exploring a relationship with someone else — viewers can find out how it will all play out on Summer House.
New episodes of Summer House Season 6 air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also catch up on the series on Peacock.