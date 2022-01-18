The 'Summer House' Crew Moved to a New Hamptons House for Season 6

The 'Summer House' Crew Moved to a New Hamptons House for Season 6By Shannon Raphael
As Kyle Cooke once said, "Summer should be fun" — and the Loveroy founder and his friends are hoping to have an unforgettable set of weekends in the Hamptons for Season 6 of Summer House.
The castmates are looking to unwind from the stresses of work life and from the ongoing COVID-19 pandmeic in the popular summer spot, but the drama will surely "activate" rather quickly.
In addition to the returning stars Kyle, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Luke Gulbranson, Season 6 features several new cast members, Mya Allen, Alex Wach, and Winter House alum Andrea Denver. The reality stars are living and partying at a brand new house this time around.
The various cast members have lived in a few different houses as they've spent their summers in front of the cameras, but their new home could be one of the best yet.
Where is the home featured on 'Summer House' Season 6 actually located?
During the Season 6 premiere, the Summer House personalities saw their new weekend home for the first time. The traditional-style house sits on a sprawling property with a large pool, a patio, and a hot tub. The house itself has several ensuite bedrooms, a two-story entryway, an all-white chef's kitchen, and a balcony off of the primary suite.
While the stars have tagged Southampton as their location in photos taken at the house, they have yet to reveal where exactly the property is located.
The show is mostly filmed inside the home — and many of the parties take place outside on the property — but the cast members also shot scenes at Cooper's Beach in Southampton. They attended the Palmtree Festival in Westhampton as a group as well, but it remains to be seen if the music event will be featured on the series at all.
The 'Summer House' stars have stayed in a few different homes over the years.
The Season 6 house switch-up certainly is not the first time that the Summer House stars have moved locations for filming.
Original stars Carl, Kyle, Amanda, and Lindsay have stayed in a total of four houses since the show premiered in 2017. The property featured on the debut season of the show was located at 90 Napeague Harbor Road in Amagansett. The stars relocated to 1451 Deerfield Road in the Water Mill area of Southampton for Seasons 2 through 4. During that time, Danielle, Paige, and Luke joined the cast.
The fifth season was unlike any other, as the castmates spent six continuous weeks in the Hamptons due to the ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The unique situation meant that the 20 and 30-somethings blurred the line between their work and personal lives. During that one-of-a-kind season, the remaining stars (and then-new addition Ciara) resided in a modern Southampton upside down house. The exact address of the home is not publicly available at this time.
