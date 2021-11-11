Is Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover From Bravo's Spinoff Winter House Still Dating?

Bravo’s spinoff series Winter House premiered last month in October of 2021. It follows a group of cast members from the reality television shows Summer House and Southern Charm as they enjoy a two-week vacation in snowy Stowe, Vt. As the cameras follow the cast pretty much every waking minute, audiences get more insight into their lives and get to see them make friends outside their respective shows.

Thus far the steamy romances and drama, along with the bond that's brewing between Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover , have totally kept the show exciting. Fans of the two reality stars were excited this summer when the two had been rumored to be dating ever since filming had ended on Winter House . In an interview with Us Weekly , Paige shared that she and Craig met three years ago, and while he was single, she had a boyfriend and then was a little bummed to learn in Vermont that he had a girlfriend.

However, she also says, "I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now. Everything really does happen for a reason.” Audiences are eager to know if the pair are still together. Here's everything we know about their relationship.

Are Paige and Craig from 'Winter House' still together?

Fans will be happy to know that Paige and Craig are still together. Although they had a crush on each other for quite some time, they decided to take things slow and get to know one another. They were able to keep their relationship private for some time now and just recently decided to make it public. In September, the couple attended Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding ceremony and have been going strong since the announcement.

In October, Paige opened up their long-distance relationship. In the same Us Weekly interview, she disclosed, "We actually love long-distance. I feel like we're more present with each other when we are together. We're not on our phones and we plan and do fun things." Craig also dished about their relationship and told People, "We are pretty happy now. I don't think either of us has ever dated someone else in the industry. We get each other, it's nice."

He added, "We really are each other's biggest fans, which is something that I've always looked for. It'll be fun to share our lives with everyone." Even though the two have been together for months, people out there think Paige and Crag's relationship is a publicity stunt. Recently, Paige was on Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy, and discussed the complication of her and Craig trying to stay out of the public eye.