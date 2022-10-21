Fans Are Convinced That Luke Gulbranson Left 'Winter House' After an Argument

Luke, who was clearly upset, went up to his room and got on the phone with his sister to vent about the situation. His sister told him that it’s best for him to leave.

"I just want to go home," Luke said on the show. "I'm going to pack up all my s--t, and then I'm going to leave."

Luke was then seen leaving the Vermont residence with his belongings in tow at around 3 a.m.