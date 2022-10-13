Season 2 of 'Winter House' Is Set to Introduce Jessica Stocker — Get to Know Her

The new season of Winter House features several reality-show vets, but it also has plenty of newcomers to add to the drama. One of those newcomers is Jessica Stocker, who joins the rest of the cast as she searches for love in all forms.

"I've always been very sexually curious," she states in a first look at the show. She's already making it clear that she isn't afraid to branch out from hetero norms to make a connection.

Let's get to know Jessica Stocker before the season premiere of Winter House.