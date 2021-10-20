Facebook Is Planning to Change Its Company Name to Reflect the Metaverse It's Building

Over the last few weeks, Facebook has been the target of quite a lot of criticism and concern. There was the massive outage that affected it and all of its affiliated services, the damning revelations of its unscrupulous company policies, and those other seemingly endless complaints people have levied. Needless to say, the company is not faring well in the court of public opinion as of late.

Unsurprisingly, the company is looking to do damage control after all of those less-than-ideal events. How exactly will it do that, you might ask? Well, apparently Facebook's parent company is going to change its name. Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.

Although the new name for Facebook hasn't been revealed just yet, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly plans to unveil it at the company's annual Connect conference, which takes place this year on Oct. 28, 2021. The Verge noted that Mark could possibly reveal the new name even sooner than that.

According to The Verge , Facebook is looking to change its name to reflect the new metaverse it's building. What exactly is a metaverse? Well, it's defined as "a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users," meaning that Facebook is likely expanding far beyond what users see on a computer or phone screen.

Why is Facebook changing its name? It's trying to reflect the ever-growing nature of its business.

Representatives for Facebook haven't issued a statement on the reported change as of yet, but the new name will see Facebook and its other entities, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more, join under a renamed umbrella corporation. This move is likened to that of Google, which reincorporated under parent company Alphabet when they established that the company was much more than merely a search engine.

This also isn't the first time that Mark has specifically referenced building a metaverse of their company's offerings. Mark told The Verge in July 2021 that within the next few years, "We [Facebook] will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company."

Mark further explained that the metaverse is "going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the internet evolves after the mobile internet." He added, "I think it’s going to be the next big chapter for our company too, really doubling down in this area."

Currently, Facebook has more than 10,000 employees working solely in their consumer hardware division. There, the goals are far removed from posting pictures and status updates. That arm of Facebook is focused on building products like augmented reality glasses, which Mark firmly believes will eventually have the same prevalence in society that smartphones do today.