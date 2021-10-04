Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

If you haven't already realized, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all not working for users worldwide on Oct. 4, 2021. Although social media providers having downtime isn't an uncommon occurrence, the widespread nature of this outage and what it coincides with has a lot of people concerned over what might actually be happening behind the scenes.

Case in point: One Twitter user pointed out that the domain name for Facebook quite literally no longer exists. In their tweet, they shared the above image of an error message that says that the "server can't find facebook.com," which is what usually comes up when a website has been wiped from the internet in its entirety. They captioned their post by saying "The ENTIRE F-----G DOMAIN FOR FACEBOOK NO LONGER EXISTS."

It appears to be the same issue for Instagram as well, which is reading the error message "5xx Server Error" when accessed from a desktop, and unresponsive messages when brought up on mobile. WhatsApp is also showing an error message that it is unable to fetch new content.

So, does this mean that the platform was hacked? According to two anonymous security workers for Facebook, the outage was not caused by external hackers, per The New York Times.