Your Instagram Feed Might Not Be Refreshing for One of These Reasons

Social media has become a routine part of most people's days, whether you're scrolling through your Instagram feed on your lunch break or using TikTok to distract you from your chores. Unfortunately, these apps aren't always the most reliable, and when they stop working it can be especially frustrating.

If you've logged onto Instagram and found that your feed isn't refreshing, this could be due to a variety of problems. Here's what you can do to fix it.