You Can Now Add Your Pronouns to Your Instagram Profile

Many have celebrated this welcome change as a step in the right direction, and now, people are wondering: How do you add pronouns to your Instagram profile?

Social media isn't always the easiest to navigate, but certain platforms have been steadily making improvements for better navigation. The latest Instagram update makes the platform even more user-friendly with the addition of pronouns.

So, how do you add pronouns to your Instagram profile?

Thankfully, Instagram has made the process of adding pronouns to your profile as easy as possible. The company announced that you could add up to four pronouns to your bio, which you can choose to display publicly or to just your followers. Users under 18 will have the privacy setting turned on automatically. Additionally, if the pronouns you use aren't listed, you can fill out a form to request pronouns that Instagram doesn't offer automatically.

To set your pronouns, first, click "Edit Profile" and scroll down the list of items until you hit the empty "Pronouns" field. Type in up to four preferred pronouns, hit Save, and there you have it! A drop-down menu appears as you start typing, presumably so people don't abuse the field to write in "joke" pronouns. The pronouns you choose will appear on your profile next to your name in gray.

