Logo
Home > Human Interest
Instagram getting rid of likes
Source: Unsplash

Instagram Is Hiding More Users' Like Buttons, and Most People Are Rejoicing

By

Mar. 2 2021, Published 10:11 p.m. ET

Back in late 2019, Instagram announced that it would be taking away likes to mitigate the impact likes were having on users' mental health. The likes on posts wouldn't disappear into an Instagram black hole or anything — they just wouldn't be visible to people, unless the post was their own. The idea was that users would feel less toxic pressure over how many likes their posts garnered. 

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, brands and influencers weren't happy about this change. Any account that monetized off of engagement wasn't thrilled — but the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, stated that the well-being of Instagram users was far more important to the social media platform. "We will make decisions that hurt the business if they help people's well-being and health," Adam told Wired.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Instagram seemed to only have rolled out the change to certain users. At the time, Business Insider reported that Instagram was testing this new feature in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. They were testing out taking away likes in the U.S. as well, but it's unclear how many users experienced the change. 

Now, it seems like the feature has been more broadly rolled out. And some users are panicking, because we all actually live in a Black Mirror episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Instagram get rid of likes?

It seems like more users (if not all, eventually) will experience Instagram getting "rid" of likes now, although a wider rollout hasn't been officially announced by Instagram. Instagram is hiding likes from followers as a way to follow through with their original intent: By removing the visibility of likes, Instagram users will feel less pressure to feel like they have to measure their "worth" or "popularity" by how many likes they have on a post.

But will hiding likes really help? A psychologist named Jacqueline Sperling told McLean Hospital that, although it's a positive move, people will still compare themselves to others on the internet, saying, "Even if you remove the likes, there continue to be opportunities for comparisons and feedback. People still can compare themselves to others, and people still can post comments.”

Article continues below advertisement
instagram likes
Source: Distractify

What Instagram with hidden likes looks like on desktop

There have been plenty of studies that show a correlation between mental health issues (like depression and anxiety) and social media platforms across the board. But it's unclear if hiding likes will tackle these problems. Jacqueline Sperling is right — there are a lot of other ways people can be negatively impacted by social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a lot of people are really happy about the changes. Someone wrote, "so instagram took away likes and i’m very much here for it! now it’s just about the content and we can actually make ig casual again."

Article continues below advertisement

"So instagram took away likes destroying the popularity contest aspect... i love it," another wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

And this very wise tweet deserves all the (Twitter) likes: "So Instagram just pulled a Drake... 'They aren’t hiding your likes from the world, they’re hiding the world from your likes.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Some people aren't so thrilled about the change.

So, if you've noticed  that your likes are hidden, don't worry. You're not the only one. And no, we don't know if Instagram will ever bring back chronological order, sorry.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Instagram Live Rooms Let Users Double up on the Fun When They Go Live

Hive Social Is a New Social Media App That Apparently Blew up Over Night

Clubhouse Is the Latest Social Media Craze, but How Many People Are Actually on It?

More From Distractify