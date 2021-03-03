Instagram Is Hiding More Users' Like Buttons, and Most People Are Rejoicing

Back in late 2019, Instagram announced that it would be taking away likes to mitigate the impact likes were having on users' mental health . The likes on posts wouldn't disappear into an Instagram black hole or anything — they just wouldn't be visible to people, unless the post was their own. The idea was that users would feel less toxic pressure over how many likes their posts garnered.

Of course, brands and influencers weren't happy about this change. Any account that monetized off of engagement wasn't thrilled — but the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, stated that the well-being of Instagram users was far more important to the social media platform. "We will make decisions that hurt the business if they help people's well-being and health," Adam told Wired .

WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD

However, Instagram seemed to only have rolled out the change to certain users. At the time, Business Insider reported that Instagram was testing this new feature in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. They were testing out taking away likes in the U.S. as well, but it's unclear how many users experienced the change.

Now, it seems like the feature has been more broadly rolled out. And some users are panicking, because we all actually live in a Black Mirror episode.