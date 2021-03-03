Instagram Is Hiding More Users' Like Buttons, and Most People Are Rejoicing

Instagram Is Hiding More Users' Like Buttons, and Most People Are RejoicingBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Mar. 2 2021, Published 10:11 p.m. ET
Back in late 2019, Instagram announced that it would be taking away likes to mitigate the impact likes were having on users' mental health. The likes on posts wouldn't disappear into an Instagram black hole or anything — they just wouldn't be visible to people, unless the post was their own. The idea was that users would feel less toxic pressure over how many likes their posts garnered.
Of course, brands and influencers weren't happy about this change. Any account that monetized off of engagement wasn't thrilled — but the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, stated that the well-being of Instagram users was far more important to the social media platform. "We will make decisions that hurt the business if they help people's well-being and health," Adam told Wired.
WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD— WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019
However, Instagram seemed to only have rolled out the change to certain users. At the time, Business Insider reported that Instagram was testing this new feature in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. They were testing out taking away likes in the U.S. as well, but it's unclear how many users experienced the change.
Now, it seems like the feature has been more broadly rolled out. And some users are panicking, because we all actually live in a Black Mirror episode.
I’m about to cry. Why did Instagram take away my ability to see the number of likes any post has gotten?!?! Time to delete the app.— Nerissarianna 🧚🏾♀️✨ (@nerissarianna) March 3, 2021
Why did Instagram get rid of likes?
It seems like more users (if not all, eventually) will experience Instagram getting "rid" of likes now, although a wider rollout hasn't been officially announced by Instagram. Instagram is hiding likes from followers as a way to follow through with their original intent: By removing the visibility of likes, Instagram users will feel less pressure to feel like they have to measure their "worth" or "popularity" by how many likes they have on a post.
But will hiding likes really help? A psychologist named Jacqueline Sperling told McLean Hospital that, although it's a positive move, people will still compare themselves to others on the internet, saying, "Even if you remove the likes, there continue to be opportunities for comparisons and feedback. People still can compare themselves to others, and people still can post comments.”
There have been plenty of studies that show a correlation between mental health issues (like depression and anxiety) and social media platforms across the board. But it's unclear if hiding likes will tackle these problems. Jacqueline Sperling is right — there are a lot of other ways people can be negatively impacted by social media.
Meanwhile, a lot of people are really happy about the changes. Someone wrote, "so instagram took away likes and i’m very much here for it! now it’s just about the content and we can actually make ig casual again."
so instagram took away likes and i’m very much here for it! now it’s just about the content and we can actually make ig casual again pic.twitter.com/TjpNOTWYBs— mayia ;) (@forevermayia) March 3, 2021
"So instagram took away likes destroying the popularity contest aspect... i love it," another wrote.
So instagram took away likes destroying the popularity contest aspect... i love it 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/VdbiWnfvSg— ᗪㄩㄒ匚卄 爪卂丂ㄒ乇尺 (@iFeeLdZy_) March 3, 2021
And this very wise tweet deserves all the (Twitter) likes: "So Instagram just pulled a Drake... 'They aren’t hiding your likes from the world, they’re hiding the world from your likes.'"
So Instagram just pulled a Drake... “They aren’t hiding your likes from the world, they’re hiding the world from your likes” ☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/Lk718yrzW1— Taja Chanel (@YoursTruly_Taja) March 3, 2021
Some people aren't so thrilled about the change.
Instagram: “we’ve removed likes for everyone’s mental well-being 😌🙏🏽”— joshua david king (@joshuadavdking) March 3, 2021
Artists, independent content creators: “hey so that’s actually how we make mone-“
Instagram: ✨Mental Heath✨ 😌🙏🏽😌🙏🏽😌🙏🏽✨
So, if you've noticed that your likes are hidden, don't worry. You're not the only one. And no, we don't know if Instagram will ever bring back chronological order, sorry.