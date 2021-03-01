Instagram Live Rooms Let Users Double up on the Fun When They Go Live

In order to take advantage of the latest features, Instagram users will have to update their apps. Once that's completed, swipe right from the home screen to the camera option and select the live camera. You may then give the live stream a title and opt to press the Rooms icon if you want to add up to three other guests. Just like before when only up to two users were allowed, you’ll still see people who sent requests to join your live stream, and you can search for other guests to invite and potentially add to the live stream as well.