Vanish Mode Has Arrived on Instagram, and Some People Are Not Too Thrilled About It

Depending on how old you are, you might remember sending notes to your friends at school. It was a whole thing — you had to write the note, fold it into a very complicated shape, then figure out how to deliver it without getting busted by the grownups. And, naturally, there were times when the information contained in the note was of the utmost secrecy. If that was the case, you told the recipient to destroy the missive as soon as they were done reading it.