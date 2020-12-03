It's That Time Again! Here's How to Get Your Top Nine on Instagram

We love a good wrap up. It's why we all scrambled to get our Spotify Wrapped (or Apple Music Wrapped , for those who prefer it). But for several years now, another social media platform has been filled with wrap-up collages. It's time for Instagram's 2020 year in review. How else are you supposed to share all of those pictures of your sourdough bread and quarantine crafts? Here's how to get your top nine photos on Instagram.

The most used app is Top Nine, which you can use both as an Apple or Google Play App or on your desktop . All you have to do is enter in your Instagram handle and your email address and then wait to get the email with your top nine collage. From there, you can download the image. One note, though. Your Instagram does have to be public.

Instagram doesn't actually do a year in review. You can't ask Instagram to pull your metrics from the past year and create a collage for you of your posts with the most likes, comments, and shares. That's why there are other apps for that.

While Top Nine has a watermark and does cost money if you want to post something without that branding, there's another app that works instead. Best Nine is a nice alternative to Top Nine, but it's not quite as pretty and clean. If your top photos are different sizes, like one being square and another being a horizontal rectangle, the space around the rectangle will be black.

So here's the downside. Top Nine's collages come with a huge watermark over your images. The only way to get rid of that is to pay $1.99. You can also get your top photos in a video, but that also costs $1.99. If you want to unlock both, you would pay a discounted rate of $2.99.

What if I want a decade in review?

Since it's 2020, some people don't just want a year in review. They want a decade in review. Unfortunately, there's no way to get that. Top Nine doesn't have an option to get a collage of multiple years. Technically, neither does Best Nine, although Best Nine does have a bit of an alternative.

Best Nine does let you pick what year you want to look at. You can make a collage of each year from 2011 to 2020 — if you had an Instagram account during each of those years. From there, you can share all of those collages in one post on Instagram or you can share each one in your Instagram Story if you don't like the look of it on your feed.