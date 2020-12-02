See Your 2020 Summed up in Music With Spotify Wrapped

Swiping through your phone's camera roll is undeniably an efficient way to look back on what you did over the last year, but music never fails to make people feel incredibly nostalgic. Sometimes, music almost acts as a time capsule, transporting listeners back to what they were doing or feeling when they first tuned in. And that's precisely why we love when Spotify unleashes its end-of-year feature, Spotify Wrapped.

If you've never used Spotify Wrapped, it enables users to peruse their favorite playlists, artists, and tunes from the last year. So if you're looking to experience a serious blast from the past, here's how you'll be able to find Spotify Wrapped 2020 , to look back on the year in music.

You'll be able to get in on the fun by logging into Spotify in the app on mobile and tablet, and via the Spotify Wrapped website . Make sure you're logged into your Spotify account via online web player, and once you're in, you'll be able to see all of your music data from the last year. We won't be surprised when Beyoncé is our most-listened-to artist for the fifth year in a row, but it's exciting nonetheless.

Your personalized Spotify Wrapped information will show the artists, tracks, and albums you listened to most, as well as how many minutes of music you listened to, top podcast genres, and how many songs you "liked." You'll be able to access all of your personal Spotify Wrapped information as early as Dec. 1. And when it's officially available, accessing it will be incredibly easy.

Spotify Wrapped has unveiled the most popular music from 2020.

2020 Wrapped lists the top-streamed artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts from the last year, nationally and internationally. The most-streamed artists globally this year included: Bad Bunny (in the No. 1 spot). Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey. The Weeknd took the top spot for the most-streamed song of the year with "Blinding Lights," (and he's been donning face bandages to promote it since March).

Article continues below advertisement

This year, Spotify also included the top self-care playlists of the year — because after the dumpster fire that was 2020, it's no surprise we all needed some self-love tunes. This included the Confidence Boost, Your Favorite Coffeehouse, Songs to Sing in the Shower, and Just Smile playlists. We also threw it back a lot — no, not like the TikTok dances, but with our music! The 1980s were the most popular throwback era for songs in 2020.