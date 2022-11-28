If You Can't Get Enough of Spotify Wrapped, Check out These Alternatives

In 2020, an A.I. bot created by Matt Daniels and Mike Lacher for The Pudding started making waves on the internet for judging Spotify users' musical taste. The bot is called "How Bad Is Your Music Taste?" and it quickly found its way into memes and viral hilarity.

The purpose of the program is to gently poke fun at those who take their carefully curated Spotify playlists a little too seriously, so be warned: The bot does not hold back when judging your sound!