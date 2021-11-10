We're Already Being Teased for Spotify Wrapped 2021 — but When Does It Come Out?By Kori Williams
Nov. 10 2021, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Since 2017, streaming platform Spotify has been giving its users the personalized experience of Spotify Wrapped. This annual addition to accounts allows people to see their most streamed music and podcasts of that year. Since it launched, fans of the yearly wrap-up have begun looking forward to what these playlists will say about their listening habits.
Now that 2021 is almost up, fans are looking forward to the next Spotify Wrapped. But when does it come out? The service has already begun to tease us about this year's edition, but here's what we know about the release date.
When does Spotify Wrapped come out?
As of now, the streaming service hasn't said when Spotify Wrapped is set to come out. If it's anything like in 2020 and the previous year, then the news will be announced in early December. In 2017 and 2018, it was available on Dec. 6. In 2019, it came out on Dec. 5, while it came out a little earlier on Dec. 2 last year.
Currently, Spotify's website has a simple page to release the news.
But in an email to its users, Spotify is already teasing the 2021 Wrapped, according to The Herald Scotland. The email asked questions like:
- "Who will your top artist be?
- "What about your most-played track?"
- "Which genres will reign supreme at the top of your charts?"
How do you find your Spotify Wrapped picks?
When Spotify Wrapped does drop, it will be easy to view under the "Uniquely Yours" tab. Although it is available for free and paying users, those who pay the monthly fee get more personalized info, including the number of new artists they began listening to that year and their top new artist.
You can also see Spotify's Wrapped lists for 2020 for the platform in general. There are categories like Top Tracks and Artists, Top Podcasts, Stories of Resilience, and more. From there, you can also log into your account to see your personalized versions.
Fans of Spotify Wrapped have become very excited for their lists to drop. Not only do they want theirs, but they are ready to see what everyone else is listening to.
"IDK who needs to hear this before Spotify wrapped szn but I CARE ABOUT YOUR SPOTIFY WRAPPED post I wanna see, I appreciate good music sharing and I am nosy," said one tweet. Another said that their lists are just going to expose them for listening to exactly the same music they were into in 2016.
But overall, fans are treating Spotify Wrapped like its own season. It's become a small gift to people before the December holidays begin, and they share that gift with all of social media. Some people also acknowledge that, in the grand scheme, the lists aren't a big deal. But it's a great way for a lot of people to reflect on how things have (or haven't) changed for them.