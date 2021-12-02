If You're in an Artist's Top Percent on Spotify Wrapped, That's a Pretty Big Deal

The title "top percent" is pretty self-explanatory. The figure reflects to what extent a user is in an artist's top listening base, essentially meaning they listen to their music more than the average listener.

The way that Spotify calculates if you're in an artist's top percent hasn't ever really been fully disclosed, but it's safe to assume that the app takes into account a variety of factors when judging, such as total time spent listening and the number of songs played.