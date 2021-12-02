If You're in an Artist's Top Percent on Spotify Wrapped, That's a Pretty Big Deal

If You're in an Artist's Top Percent on Spotify Wrapped, That's a Pretty Big DealBy Chris Barilla
Dec. 2 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Aside from the magic of the holiday season and the promise of a new year, we can all agree that one of the highlights of December is the annual Spotify Wrapped release. Being able to take a look back at how we consumed music over the past 12 months has been a cherished tradition among Spotify users ever since it started in 2016. Pretty much everyone loves sharing their own lists with their friends and family.
One of the coolest features that Spotify Wrapped affords users is being able to see where they rank compared to other listeners of the same artist, manifesting in a top percent figure shown in Wrapped to the chosen few who are truly devoted to that person's music. So, what does that top percent figure actually mean? Keep reading for all of the known details.
What exactly does top percent mean on Spotify Wrapped?
The title "top percent" is pretty self-explanatory. The figure reflects to what extent a user is in an artist's top listening base, essentially meaning they listen to their music more than the average listener.
The way that Spotify calculates if you're in an artist's top percent hasn't ever really been fully disclosed, but it's safe to assume that the app takes into account a variety of factors when judging, such as total time spent listening and the number of songs played.
The data is reportedly collected from Jan.1 to Oct. 31, per a representative on Twitter, and then Spotify calculates and prepares the yearly wrapped through November for an early December delivery.
If you're eager to get into an artist's top percent next year, the best bet is to start listening as much as you can right on New Year's Day.
How do you figure out if you're in an artist's top percent?
Thankfully, Spotify makes it fairly easy to find out if you're in an artist's top percentage via Spotify Wrapped. Simply launch the Spotify app and click on the "2021 Wrapped" icon, or alternatively the pop-up window of the same link if given one automatically.
Once you've entered the Wrapped sequence, click the "Explore Your Wrapped" prompt, which will take you through all of your top artists for the year. If you happen to be in an artist's top percent, the app will tell you at that point.
Users have been reacting to their Spotify Wrapped on social media.
Ever since this year's Spotify Wrapped was released, fans have taken to social media in droves to share their lists and reflect on their year in music.
"I think this is the most accurate Spotify Wrapped I've ever had. Also, they don't need to call me out with how much I listen to music," wrote one user.
"Taylor Swift is so amazing that we were all her top 1 percent listeners on our Spotify Wrapped. Iconic," shared another.
"NGL I always get really self-conscious on Spotify Wrapped day. I always am thinking, 'Wow, I listened to so much music this year!' just to see someone listened to 130,000 minutes of music," reflected a different Spotify user.