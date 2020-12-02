Apple Music Has Their Own Version of Spotify Wrapped, FYI

December always has us feeling reflective about the past year, and what better way to journey through 2020 than through music? (If you listened to a lot of emo music/Rage Against the Machine, you are not alone.) And Spotify has made this possible with their Wrapped feature , which came back today. If you haven't used it, Wrapped shows Spotify users their most-played songs for the year. But Apple users want to know if Apple Music has a Wrapped-like tool, too. We don't all use Spotify.

Is there an Apple Music Wrapped?

Apple Music has their own version of Wrapped, and it's called Replay. It launched in November 2019. The easiest way to access it simply typing "Apple Replay" into Google and going to replay.music.apple.com. If you have an Apple ID that you use with your Apple Music subscription, then you'll be able to see your top tracks for 2020. It's actually just as cool and comprehensive as Spotify's Wrapped.

Source: Apple Music

In fact, Apple Replay was launched ahead of time, which meant you could listen to Replay at any point during the year if you listened to enough music. Even though feature was created to mark the end of the year, it's updated weekly — so you can use Replay at any point to listen to your favorite songs. Apple Music also made it possible for users to save their Replay playlists (just click on the +Add button) as well as share with other Apple Music members.

The only limits to Apple Replay is that it chronicles the music within its library, so if you add obscure music from your own collection, it may not reflect in Replay.

Replay doesn't seem to be as popular, which might be due to the fact that Spotify allegedly has more users. According to Musically, Spotify has 286 million users and 130 million subscribers, while Apple Music has 60 million subscribers. This is as of February 2020. It also works in Spotify's favor that it lets you listen to music for free if you're cool with ads, whereas Apple Music requires you to pay for a membership right away. Twitter has already sparked a Spotify Wrapped vs. Apple Replay war, because of course.

Apple Music Replay vs Spotify Wrapped pic.twitter.com/UNeGy7jS3Y — Honey 🍯 (@K_Yassah) December 2, 2020

everyone showing their spotify wrapped and im sitting here looking at my apple music feeling left out — bailee (@jungwootiddies) December 2, 2020

Seeing everyone do their Spotify replay is crazy😂😂 damn Apple Music step it up! — #MoneybagMo (@1BestMargaret) December 2, 2020

me sharing apple music replay amongst my spotify enemies pic.twitter.com/8PSEd9tCDL — cadet kelly🧃 (@nguyenkells) December 2, 2020

One really cool thing about Spotify's Wrapped is that you don't have to be a subscriber to get their data to learn which artists and podcasts were the most popular in 2020. Today we learned that Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed musician with more than 8.3 BILLION streams, and Billie Eilish is the most streamed female artist (yup, beating Taylor Swift, who released Folklore this summer). The most streamed song of 2020? "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd. All you need to do is go to 2020.byspotify.com to see.