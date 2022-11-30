Spotify Wrapped 2022 Introduces Two New Features and Users Are Obsessed

According to Alex Bodman, vice president and global executive creative director at Spotify, 2022 is all about "emergence. We’ve emerged into a reality of culture hyperdrive, where everything is happening all at once." Therefore, he and the rest of the Spotify team decided to switch things up for this year's Wrapped experience — how so? Well, through new features, of course!

On that note, stick around as we unveil what's new on Spotify Wrapped 2022.