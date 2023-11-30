Home > Entertainment > Music Move Over, Spotify Wrapped! YouTube Music Has Its Own Yearly Recap, and It's Pretty Dope YouTube Music users can view personalized listening stats, such as top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, and more for 2023. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 30 2023, Published 11:56 a.m. ET Source: YOUTUBE MUSIC

The Gist: YouTube Music’s 2023 Recap became available to users on Nov. 30, 2023.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Music's 2023 Recap provides users with personalized music listening stats for the year, including their top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, and more.

YouTube Music's 2023 Recap also allows users to pair their own photos from the year with their top song data on fun cards that can be shared on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Another year is almost in the books! Were the last 12 months good to you? Did they suck? Would it help if I stopped the chit chat and just got to the real reason we’re here? You want your YouTube Music 2023 Recap. I mean, is the year even over unless you get your end-of-year music report card?

Below, we show you how to obtain your YouTube Music 2023 Recap and how to share it on Instagram because I’m sure your friends are patiently awaiting your post. (They’re not, but I’m sure your mom and crush will appreciate it). But first, let's review the qualifications for getting your YouTube Music 2023 Recap and how it's different from your regular viewing activity on YouTube.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: getty images

YouTube Music is a music streaming platform separate from YouTube.

This article shows you how to get your YouTube Music 2023 Recap from the music streaming platform YouTube Music, which should not be confused with YouTube where you can watch music videos, but also videos of Mr Beast spending seven days being buried alive and Shorts on girl dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

YouTube Music has a free listening option, but similar to Spotify, you can upgrade to a premium plan without ads for $10.99. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, to be eligible for a 2023 Recap on YouTube Music, you must have at least four hours of music listening time each season on YouTube Music. So if you rarely use the platform, there may not be enough data for a 2023 Recap for you.

Source: youtube music

Article continues below advertisement

How to get your YouTube Music 'Recap 2023':

Fans can visit their 2023 Recap page in the YouTube Music app to see their personalized stats for the year including top artists, songs, moods, genres, albums, playlists, and more. To access this, all users have to do is Go to the YouTube Music app on their mobile device. Make sure they're signed in and then click on their profile photo. On the list of options, select "Your Recap" and voila.

Your 2023 Recap will include a personalized album cover made just for you that reflects your year of music. "Pulling from your top track, energy score, and top moods from this year, we’ll blend a collection of colors, vibes, and visuals to match an aesthetic that speaks to your year in music. If you were an album, this would be the cover," per YouTube's Official Blog.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube music

It will also include information about your music mood throughout each season. Were you listening to sad songs all winter? Or upbeat bangers this summer? Your 2023 Recap will have the deets infographic style. One more thing! If you use Google Photos, you're in luck. You can add your own images directly from Google Photos to the YouTube Music app. You can choose which photos to pair with top songs and create your own unique visual celebrating 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Youtube music

Here's how to share your YouTube Music 'Recap 2023' on Instagram: