Some Spotify Users Are Having Problems With Seeing Their Year-End “Wrapped”

Social media is designed for oversharing. Whether it's fabulous pictures of your vacations, or your thoughts on the current administration's supposed moral stance on personal issues that are near and dear to your heart, social media is tailor-made to get people expressing their thoughts at the touch of a virtual button. And because everyone secretly thinks that their personal taste is so wonderful, Spotify makes it easy for folks to post their "Wrapped" year-end music review.

But many users of the popular app are asking: Why doesn't Spotify Wrapped work for me?