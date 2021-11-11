Here's the 411 on How to Turn off Likes on Instagram

The hide likes feature is much more than an act to depressurize the user experience. It’s also a way for users to define how they want to use the app.

“We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurize people’s experience on Instagram,” the company wrote in a blog post. “What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense for what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice.”