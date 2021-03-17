There Is an Easy Way to Customize Your Instagram Story — Here's the 4-1-1

The allure that comes with social media is that you can customize content to your liking. And while Instagram has gone through a lot of changes — some many users are not fond of — Instagram stories have become a huge hit with users. Not only can you fill your stories with videos and pictures, but you can also play with animation and other fun features.

That said, the background on Instagram stories has become a huge topic. Because the platform typically picks the color for the photos that you’re sharing, it’s easy to think that your options are limited. However, there is a way you can customize the background of your story to help you stick to a particular theme and make your content more engaging. Here’s everything you need to know.

You can customize your Instagram story's background by changing the solid color.

It’s understandable why users are interested in switching things up on the Instagram stories front. For starters, no one wants their content to look like everyone else’s. Not to mention, customizing your Instagram story is a great way to show off your creativity.

So while certain features on Instagram take some time to master, customizing your background is super easy to do. The easiest way to change the background of your Instagram story is by selecting a different solid color. If you’re familiar with the feature, you know that the app typically selects a default color to complement your content. However, you don’t have to stick with it.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Business Insider , the process is very quick. Kick things off by choosing the photo on Instagram you’d like to add to your story. Next, select the paper plane icon underneath the photo you want to add to your Instagram story. You should see a pop-up appear. Now you’ll want to select “add post to your story.”

my instagram stories have been so ugly for so long because i didn’t know how to change the background color or pick new marker colors that weren’t preset and now i feel so dumb — rylee (@ryleexjane) April 9, 2020 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Once that’s complete, the app will create the story for you. To change the default color, you’ll need to click the pen icon above your photo. Select the color you like from the palette shown below. Now that you have your desired color, release your finger.

Next, you’ll need to press down on the background of the photo. Be sure to not click on the actual photo. This will change the background to the color you selected. Once your color is set, press done. Now you can move forward with any other customizations you fancy.