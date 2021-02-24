Singer K. Michelle's Butt Implant Deflates While Dancing on Instagram Live

Plastic surgery has become a huge part of celebrity culture. And while many celebs use it as an outlet to boost their confidence, going under the knife comes with a lot of risks. You could face the possibility of a botched job and need corrective surgery or it can even be fatal. Despite the risks, celebrities and normal people have decided to enhance their appearance through this method.

One person feeling the burn of plastic surgery is singer / reality star K. Michelle . The songstress has long talked about the struggles with her fake butt. And while she is known for her curvaceous figure, it all came with a price. And now, fans are seeing how plastic surgery can go left, really quick.

Many people shared that the artist once lashed out at people for saying her derriere is fake, while others simply said that plastic surgery is not what it’s cracked up to be.

The star was twerking up a storm for her followers and her butt implant seemingly deflated. While the situation is embarrassing enough, it didn’t take long for fans to share their opinions on social media.

On Feb. 21, 2021, K. Michelle (real name: Kimberly Michelle Pate) was having a good time with her fans on Instagram Live. While she was dancing to Cardi B’s latest song “Up,” she had an accident — and not the one you’re thinking.

If you’re well-versed on the topic of plastic surgery, then you know that getting a fake butt is definitely in fashion. Since many women are partial to a big and round derriere, Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) and butt injections have become quite the trend. However, only a few people are real about how these modifications can ruin your body.

I am the executive producer and host of a new show on Lifetime Networks shooting THIS MONTH that only focuses on silicone removal and botched surgeries.I had to do something 2save some people’s life. So get ready to tune in and see MY surgery ups and downs and others

I got on live yesterday and didn’t care that I wasn’t perfect, I knew I had excessive fat left over but I said FUCK it i’m not going to hide nothing in my house. I don’t think people truly understand i’m just happy to be alive. I’ve come so far with this and i’m proud of myself

She also shared that she is the executive producer and host of a new show on Lifetime that discusses the struggles of silicone removal and botched surgeries.

In a series of tweets, the star explained that this is the state of her body after removing the silicone. She also shared that while people have been poking fun at her butt, she wanted to be transparent about the process from start to finish.

And while social media has been relentless with jokes about her butt, she discussed her reasoning for the video and not being ashamed. After all, there are many women who are going through a similar situation who have not been as open and honest.

There's no denying that a fake butt deflating on social media can be your worst nightmare. And of course, it didn’t take long for the star to respond. If you’re familiar with K. Michelle, you know that she never backs down from controversy.

K. Michelle has always been open about her body modifications.

We live in an era where a lot of people shy away from telling the truth about their bodies. And while getting plastic surgery is a personal choice, sometimes, it is worth being open and honest about your journey — especially when it comes to celebs. After all, there are so many women who struggle with body positivity, and seeing celebs claim they’re all natural when they've actually had work done can give people a distorted view of reality.

That said, one of the main reasons why many people respect K. Michelle is because she’s so honest. When it comes to her personal life, struggles she’s faced, and even body modifications, the “Can’t Raise A Man” singer has been an open book.

In case you missed it, the star opened up about having to get four surgeries and two blood transfusions as a result of illegal silicone injections. And her recovery is far from over. “Now we know the outcome of these injections,” she tells People . “Before it was up in the air, but now we know the outcome, that your body cannot handle foreign objects in it.”

The publication reports that she learned about a man in Atlanta who injects your butt and hips with silicone to achieve a more curvy figure. While K. Michelle did move forward with the procedure and was happy with her results, things took a scary turn for the star. In 2017, she started having symptoms that she couldn’t explain, including migraines, fatigue, and terrible pain in her back and legs.

Her doctors were under the impression that she had lupus, but it was actually the silicone spreading down her legs, damaging her tissues, and threatening her overall health. The singer became so ill she had to undergo two blood transfusions. “It’s the scariest thing in life, and I’m a tough girl,” she said. She then had three additional surgeries to remove dead and dying tissue. “I had these lumps and I was very disfigured.”