Is It Over Between K. Michelle and "Dr. Bae"? The Internet Is Very Unsure

"A lot of us fell in love with someone that we should of only f––d once," read the inspirational quote K. Michelle posted on Instagram on January 19.  

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has been in relationships with some of the biggest names in show business, including Idris Elba, Meek Mill, and —controversially enough — R. Kelly. However, she's kept quiet about her love life ever since the first rumors about her potential breakup with Dr. Kastan Sims have emerged. So, is K. Michelle single? 

What's K. Michelle's current relationship status?

K. Michelle and Dr. Kastan Sims started dating in 2015, shortly before the shooting of Season 3 of K. Michelle: My Life would have begun. The Memphis-based dental specialist enticed the chanteuse with his down-to-earth, laid-back attitude, and easy-going personality. 

"He's handsome, with good credit, and no baby mamas," K. Michelle jokingly remarked in a crucial scene of her eponymous reality TV show. 