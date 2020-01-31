Is It Over Between K. Michelle and "Dr. Bae"? The Internet Is Very Unsure

"A lot of us fell in love with someone that we should of only f––d once," read the inspirational quote K. Michelle posted on Instagram on January 19.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has been in relationships with some of the biggest names in show business, including Idris Elba, Meek Mill, and —controversially enough — R. Kelly. However, she's kept quiet about her love life ever since the first rumors about her potential breakup with Dr. Kastan Sims have emerged. So, is K. Michelle single?