'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' Star Trick Daddy's Complicated Personal Life Includes 10 Kids

Season after season, VH1's Love and Hip Hop: Miami brings the heat — and the drama. Since the first season, Maurice Young aka Trick Daddy has been dealing with some difficulties in his personal life. His estranged wife, Joy Young, demanded a divorce on the second episode and she's still waiting for it. The reality show's highly anticipated third season is set to make its debut and Trick Daddy's personal life is still causing issues.

In Season 3, Trick Daddy has a new girlfriend, and his financial issues are threatening to destroy him. Does Trick Daddy have kids? Read on to find out about the rapper's personal life and his bankruptcy battle.

Source: Getty

Does Trick Daddy have kids? Aside from dealing with his ex-wife on-screen and bringing his new girlfriend around on the show, Trick Daddy has other complicated facets of his personal life. It's been reported that the rapper has a whopping 10 kids, with his youngest reportedly being born in 2017. Trick Daddy also comes from a big family and it's been reported that he has as many as 20 half siblings. He has opened up in the past about how his mother had 11 kids with 10 different dads.

He also said that his success helped him take care of his family, but he's since run into some hard times. Trick Daddy is apparently having issues supporting some of his own 10 children financially. In October 2019, the rapper filed for bankruptcy in Florida, as first reported by The Blast. According to paperwork obtained by the entertainment site, Trick Daddy claimed to have been more than $800,000 in debt. He also apparently said at the time that he had $0 in his bank account.

The documents also stated that he owed nearly $60,000 in child support at the time of his filing and his estimated earnings in 2019 would be around $50,000. It was his fourth time filing for bankruptcy. Trick Daddy has also said that he is done having children. He does not share any children with Joy.

Source: Getty

What happened to Trick Daddy's face? In addition to promoting lyrics about "responsible fatherhood" in his songs, Trick Daddy is also vocal about his battle with discoid lupus. The rapper revealed his diagnosis in 2009, when he decided to stop treatment for the autoimmune disease.

"In this world, you are not keeping nothing without giving something," he said to the South Florida Times about ending treatment. "I can live with pain, aches and my skin condition but if my liver or kidney fails me, I can’t live. It’s like saying I am ready to die." His type of lupus also affects his skin's pigmentation, which can be seen on Love and Hip Hop: Miami.