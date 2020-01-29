We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Mendeecees Harris Is Officially a Free Man

It looks like it's almost time for a little reality TV reunion. After spending nearly five years behind bars, Love & Hip Hop New York's Mendeecees Harris is coming home to his family. Over the past year, there's been several rumors about when he would be getting out, but none of them seemed to come to fruition. His fans were left to wonder when he would finally be released or even if he was out of jail already. Thanks to his wife, Yandy Smith, we now know when he's expected out.

Is Mendeecees out of jail? As of Wednesday, Jan. 29, he's a free man.

At the end of 2019, The Shade Room reported that Mendeecees would be released from prison within the next few months. At the time, sources close to the situation said that, at the latest, he would be out by Dec. 15. 