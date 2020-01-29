'Love & Hip Hop' Star Mendeecees Harris Is Officially a Free Man

In the PeopleTV interview, Yandy had predicted he would be out before spring... and luckily for her, it looks like she was right.

"I'll tell you guys this," she said. "My birthday is March 19. He will be home before my birthday." In the interview, Yandy noted that Mendeecees might not go straight home, and that there was a chance he'd have to spend time in a halfway house. This, however, has not yet been confirmed.