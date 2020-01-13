Shay Johnson Has a Close Bond With Her Brothers — Including the One Dating Amara La Negra

Fans of Love & Hip Hop Miami are getting a double dose of Johnson this season! When we heard that OG cast member Amara La Negra is dating the brother of co-star Shay Johnson, we were curious to see how the fitness guru would react to sharing the spotlight with her sibling.

But as it turns out, the pair is thick as thieves, and has even teamed up for various business ventures. Here’s what we’ve learned about Shay’s close connection to her family.