We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
shay-johnson-brothers-1578949851270.jpg
Source: Instagram

Shay Johnson Has a Close Bond With Her Brothers — Including the One Dating Amara La Negra

By

Fans of Love & Hip Hop Miami are getting a double dose of Johnson this season! When we heard that OG cast member Amara La Negra is dating the brother of co-star Shay Johnson, we were curious to see how the fitness guru would react to sharing the spotlight with her sibling. 

But as it turns out, the pair is thick as thieves, and has even teamed up for various business ventures. Here’s what we’ve learned about Shay’s close connection to her family.

Shay Johnson actually has two brothers, Joe and Emjay.

The Johnsons are taking over… literally. The trio has joined forces for multiple speaking engagements — coined "The Johnson Takeover" — during which they share their expertise on topics such as education, the entertainment industry, entrepreneurship, and health and wellness.