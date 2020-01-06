Nikki Natural Is Trick Daddy's New Girl on 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami'

A new season of Love and Hip Hop Miami is almost here, and there's a newcomer to the scene this season. The trailer briefly introduces us to Nikki Natural, who seems to be Trick Daddy's new girlfriend. She's new on the music scene but is ready to give it all she's got. Here's what we know so far about Nikki Natural.

Who is Trick Daddy's new girlfriend? Her real name is Neisha Cooper. "Nikki Natural" is her stage name, which she says comes from the nicknames her friends gave her. "She is always regarded as having an innate gift or talent for a particular task or activity," her website says about her stage name. "It all just comes to her 'Naturally.'"

Source: Instagram

She describes herself as "THE underrated" and "Arrogant One." This is Nikki's first season on Love and Hip Hop Miami, but she's already named herself the "underrated" "Arrogant One" on the show, according to her Instagram bio. She's still not listed as a full-time cast member on VH1's site, but she's introduced in the trailer as Trick's new girl.

She's a SoundCloud rapper. Nikki is a new, up-and-coming rapper on the show, and all of her music can currently be found on SoundCloud, under the name "Nikki Natural." She only has 119 followers on the site, but her top tracks have almost 6,000 views each, with genres ranging from hip hop and rap to afrobeat.

She has three children. Her website says she's a mother of three. On her Instagram, she frequently posts stories with her youngest son, Milyon. C-Ride is the father of her two oldest children, while she seems to share Milyon with Tmoney. His Instagram bio claims that he is the CEO of Alliance Music Group.

Nikki says she took a break from music to pursue her degree. It's unclear where she went to college, or what specifically her degree was in, but Nikki has a highlight on her Instagram of her graduation in 2018. Her website says that her first venture into music was when she was in the studio with her sister and she wrote a "girl version rap" of "Lovers and Friends" by Usher. The end result was great, but she was nervous about performing with her sister.

Source: Instagram

From there, she "decided to leave the music alone [and] chase the medical field," and she also has story highlights of her participating in homicide forensics with the Miami Police Department, where she says she saw her "first homicide body." Nikki is also a licensed massage therapist.

Music has always been a part of her life. According to her website, Nikki says that her entire family also makes music, and it has always been a part of her life. "Nikki’s father Stephan Rae was the lead singer in a group called DG (Distinguished Gentleman)," her site reads. "Her sister Princess Asia was the only girl in a 4 member band group called Bottom of the Map and they were signed to Universal Records."