Clubhouse Is the Latest Social Media Craze, but How Many People Are Actually on It?

One of the biggest stars in the realm of new social media apps to come out of 2020 was Clubhouse . The revolutionary app skyrocketed in terms of its user base in only a few months thanks to its air of exclusivity, an interesting new take on the social media experience, and a bevy of celebrity endorsers constantly utilizing the app's features.

With a meteoric rise that is now being compared to the likes of successful upstart companies such as Uber and AirBnB, the question about the exclusive app remains: How many people are on Clubhouse? Here's an analysis of who is on the app, who to follow, and how to start your very own club.

It's that air of exclusivity that has made Clubhouse the newest frontrunner amongst social media giants like Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. While other startup apps have often failed to differentiate themselves in the oversaturated social media market, Clubhouse excels at being different and just enough out of reach to keep it interesting.

According to a town hall meeting hosted by Clubhouse CEO Paul Davidson in late February 2021, the app's user base was somewhere around 10 million individuals. Per Medium , the app only had about 1,500 users in May 2020. The user base will probably only go higher as more people gain access to the invite-only app.

And, of course, there's also Elon Musk , whose informative talks on the world, personal interests, and future technology development draw so many crazed fans that his rooms often are illegally mirror-streamed on secondary sites due to the sheer volume of interested listeners. Per NME , Musk announced on Feb. 11, 2021, that he and Kanye West would be hosting a chat room together soon, but he has yet to confirm the actual date of their chat.

For an informative take on the world, CNN anchor Van Jones has taken to Clubhouse as well, where he hosts rooms giving updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of world affairs, U.S. politics, and many other topics with a bit more candidness than he is typically afforded on cable news.

There are a handful of must-follow creators on Clubhouse if you want to stay in the loop on the app. With everything from informational to aspirational content, there's truly something for everyone. Cassy Isabella, who goes by @bellaworldwide on Instagram , is a travel blogger and content creator who has created noteworthy chat rooms on the app such as "The Roaming Republic," "Black Travellers," and "The Red Room," and is a must-follow for travel junkies looking for new information.

Heres how to start a club on Clubhouse:

If you've finally scored an invite to the exclusive app and are wondering how to get started making your own private chat room, don't worry as it's not that complicated at all and there are only a few steps required.

Because of how quickly the app is growing, moderators are taking a bit longer to approve new chat rooms, and there are a few conditions a user must meet before being granted creator status. You must have hosted a room at least three times in the past in order to be considered club-creator material. You can do that by going into your own room and inviting friends to join, or by creating a room, leaving, and allowing anyone to join it.