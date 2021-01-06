Is Van Jones Currently in a Relationship?By Pippa Raga
CNN political commentator Van Jones was one of millions of Americans who emotionally reacted to the news that Joe Biden had secured the 2020 presidential election. Holding back tears, Van said, “It’s easier to be a parent this morning … It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters.’”
Providing one of the day’s most emotional and heartfelt reactions to the election outcome, Van has had a long career that includes being a lawyer, author, founder, and even an advisor to the late, great Prince.
But after showing his softer side, many of his fans are wondering about Van’s personal life, kids, and what his current relationship status is. So, who is Van Jones dating? Keep reading.
Who is Van Jones dating in 2020?
As of right now, 52-year old Van is single. The three-time New York Times-bestselling author has been in at least one long-term relationship, and that was with his ex-wife Jana Carter. Van and Jana married in 2005 and were together for 13 years before they decided to split in 2018.
Not a lot is known about why he and Jana decided to call it quits, but the divorce seems to have been amicable. In a press statement announcing their split, the couple insisted "there is no beef or drama — just evolution.”
They clarified that “though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much.”
They also said that despite the fact that they had decided to go their separate ways, they would "continue raising [their] kids together, running [their] businesses together and supporting each other’s growth.”
Van and Jana have two sons together, Mattai and Cabral, and the couple have joint legal and physical custody as they continue to co-parent the kids.
Is Van on the dating market again?
Van is known to be extremely private about his personal life, so it wasn’t a surprise when things got a little heated during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. The CNN commentator appeared on the talk show to promote his new series, The Redemption Project, and discuss how he was helping Kim Kardashian become a lawyer.
But towards the end of the segment, Wendy, as she’s known to do, started prodding around Van’s personal life. She told her audience, “Van and his wife … they are getting a divorce. Your divorce is not finalized, [but] you still wear your ring.”
Unfortunately for Wendy, Van wasn’t willing to publicly address the end of his marriage, and when Wendy pointed out his ring, he was quick to bring up the large floral ring Wendy was wearing in place of her own wedding ring, as she herself was going through a public and messy divorce from Kevin Hunter.
But Wendy didn’t let it go, and Van diplomatically said that Jana was his “best friend 20 years ago” and remained his “best friend today.”
Van then clarified, "I got no dating life … I'm good. I'm just trying to save the world.”
Now, people are wondering whether Van is dating Kim Kardashian.
As we already mentioned, Van has been involved with Kim Kardashian's goal of becoming a lawyer. The two of them have struck up a close friendship, but in light of the recent rumors that Kim may be divorcing her husband Kanye West, some think there may be a little more to the story.
After news of Kim and Kanye's possible divorce started making headlines, it didn't take long for people to claim that Kim has already started dating someone else. And, since she's already friends with Van (and Van is also newly single), people naturally leaped to the conclusion that the two of them are now together.
So far, neither party has confirmed the dating rumors, and there are many outlets reporting that it's nothing but a hoax. We'll definitely be staying tuned to find out more!