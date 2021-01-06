Is Van Jones Currently in a Relationship?

CNN political commentator Van Jones was one of millions of Americans who emotionally reacted to the news that Joe Biden had secured the 2020 presidential election. Holding back tears, Van said, “It’s easier to be a parent this morning … It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters.’”

Providing one of the day’s most emotional and heartfelt reactions to the election outcome, Van has had a long career that includes being a lawyer, author, founder, and even an advisor to the late, great Prince.

But after showing his softer side, many of his fans are wondering about Van’s personal life, kids, and what his current relationship status is. So, who is Van Jones dating? Keep reading.