Together, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Worth $2.1 Billion — so How Much Will Their Divorce Cost?

It seems like social media has turned us all into professional pocket watchers and I, for one, am not ashamed to say that I am curious about how much rich people spend on rich people things. Although many middle-to-low income couples split up every day, we’re sure that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce might hit their bank account a little differently. What'll it cost them?

So how much will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce cost?

While there is no definitive answer as to how much it will cost the couple, who are worth more than $2.1 billion collectively, to part ways, reports estimate that Kanye and Kim’s divorce could be valued at $2.5 million.

Source: Instagram

Previously, RadarOnline reported that the couple signed a prenup two months before they married in Italy in 2014, which ensured that Kim would receive $1 million for each year they remained married. An insider told the publication that Kanye initially insisted against the prenup, unlike her ex-husband Kris Humphries, who Kim legally divorced in 2013. The source revealed, “The entire process for the prenup for Kim and Kanye has been extremely easy and relatively drama-free.”

The source continued, “Kanye didn’t even think the couple needed a prenup and was ready to give Kim carte blanche to all of his financial assets. Yes, he loves Kim that much. There is a huge difference from Kim’s prenup with Kris Humphries … the preparation of their agreement went on for several months. It was long and tedious.”

RadarOnline’s claims were later refuted by a source who spoke to E! News. The source shared, “That’s all wrong. Whether or not Kim and Kanye have a prenup is a private matter and any speculation is just that.” But TMZ seemingly confirmed the alleged prenuptial agreement in February of 2021. Sources say that Kim and Kanye, who have reportedly settled on joint custody of their children, seem to be handling their divorce as amicably as they can.

Source: Instagram

While we aren’t sure of the details of Kanye and Kim’s alleged prenuptial agreement, reports allege that along with the gifts she received during their relationship, which totaled more than $12 million, Kim will also remain the beneficiary of Kanye’s $20 million life insurance policy.

Together, Kim and Kanye also have to decide who will walk away with their $60 million Calabasas mansion, $6.3 million home in Palm Springs, Kanye’s compound in Wyoming worth an estimated $30 million, and Kim’s $1.3 million wedding ring. Because they both have pretty lucrative businesses, it’s safe to say that these two will both bounce back with grace, and we're sure Kim's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, will ensure that she is well taken care of.

