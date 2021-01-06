Here's Why Kim and Kanye Are Reportedly Getting a Divorce

Here's Why Kim and Kanye Are Reportedly Getting a DivorceBy Gina Vaynshteyn
While it's been rumored for some time now that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's relationship was on ice, it now seems like the longtime couple's marriage is truly over. Several sources told Page Six that a divorce is on the way, and Kim has already hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her.
“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” one of the sources said. Kim and Kanye have been allegedly living separate lives, with Kim in Calabasas and Kanye in Wyoming in his $14 million ranch. "Kim got Kanye to go up there [to Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source added.
Why are Kim and Kanye getting divorced?
Kim and Kanye are seemingly getting divorced because they've grown apart a lot in the last couple years, and neither approve each other's lifestyles or viewpoints anymore. Kim wants to become a lawyer and work on prison reform, while Kanye declared he wanted to be President. During his brief run, he behaved incredibly erratically and inappropriately, telling one crowd that he and Kim almost had North aborted. Kanye allegedly thought their show, Keeping up With the Kardashians, to be insufferable.
“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it," one source told Page Six. A separate source told the outlet that Kanye “is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them."
Apparently, Kanye was reluctant to even show up to Kim's super humble $1 million 40th birthday party back in October. “He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could,” one source said.
Many feel like this has been a long time coming. Back in July, Kanye even tweeted that he'd been trying to get a divorce from Kim, saying in a now-deleted tweet, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform." He added, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog Kim was out of line.” Kim responded by addressing her husband's bipolar disorder from a seemingly really vulnerable place.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she stated.
The tweets about Kim and Kanye's divorce, are, well, to be expected.
People have been predicting a divorce between Kim and Kanye for a while now, so it's really not all that shocking that Twitter delivered. Memes in regard to Kris's involvement in the divorce leaks (it's not actually confirmed she leaked any information) and clips of Kanye-Kim interactions have flooded the internet. This is the way we mourn the six-year marriage.
Neither Kim nor Kanye have taken to social media to confirm the divorce.