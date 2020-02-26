This Might Be the Craziest Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce Rumor Yet

KUWTK star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are one of Hollywood's most famous couples, so it's not surprising that the pair often faces the rumor mill when it comes to the status of their relationship. Kanye is known for strong opinions and controversial interviews, and reports often circulate that Kim has had enough of her marriage (despite continuing to make public appearances with her husband).

Though he used to rap about gold diggers and bashing his haters, Kanye shifted his focus to religious music and his famous Sunday Services in 2019. His strong religious beliefs are now the source of yet another set of divorce rumors. Many are now saying that the pair will soon announce a split as a result of Kanye's religious devotion.

Is Kim Kardashian divorcing Kanye West? Find out what the latest speculation is, and how the two are proving naysayers wrong with their united front.