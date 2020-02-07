Kendall Jenner's Trainer Spills on the Supermodel's Fitness Secrets!

Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest supermodel's in the world. Aside from appearing on the popular E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians (for more than a decade), the 24-year-old has become a prominent name in the fashion industry.

Unless you're living under a rock, you've probably seen Kendall gracing the covers of high fashion magazines such as Vogue, or have seen her face flash across your screen for one of her many promotional campaigns.